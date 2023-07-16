Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.74.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $134.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 320.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

