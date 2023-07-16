Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

