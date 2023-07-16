Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

AMZN opened at $134.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

