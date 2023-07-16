Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

