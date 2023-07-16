Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $134.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

