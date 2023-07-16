Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 443.8% in the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 28,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 195,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 418,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $134.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.74.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

