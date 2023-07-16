AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 1,659 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 58,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 157,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 56,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 320.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

