APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark started coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

APA Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 3.49. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

