Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Manchester Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

