Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

