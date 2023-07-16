Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

