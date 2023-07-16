Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

