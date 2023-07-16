Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after buying an additional 1,417,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

