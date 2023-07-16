Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.3% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in Apple by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 485,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 110,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 68,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 625,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.