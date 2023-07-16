Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,400,739,000 after buying an additional 1,417,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.