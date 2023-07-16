Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 11.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Apple were worth $22,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

