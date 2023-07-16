Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

