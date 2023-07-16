Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 35,944 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 219,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

