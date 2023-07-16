Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,120 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

