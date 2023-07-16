Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,458 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rollins by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Rollins by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after buying an additional 1,095,008 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

