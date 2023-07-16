Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,559,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,740,000 after purchasing an additional 330,125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,275,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,120,000 after purchasing an additional 458,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,728,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,410,000 after purchasing an additional 728,209 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Down 2.5 %

EQH opened at $27.32 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.