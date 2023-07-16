Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,039 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

