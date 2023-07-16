Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,225 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

