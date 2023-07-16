Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,803,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 321,124 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,677,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

