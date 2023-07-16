Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,294 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

