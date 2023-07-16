Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,230 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,600 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,088,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,680,000 after buying an additional 1,176,804 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Ally Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.49 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.