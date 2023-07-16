Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,575 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 37.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Construction Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 13,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $360,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,546.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $360,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,495 shares in the company, valued at $956,546.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,657 shares of company stock worth $935,680. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

