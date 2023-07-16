Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

ATO opened at $119.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.99. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

