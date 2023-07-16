Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Chevron Stock Down 2.5 %

CVX stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.85. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $136.43 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

