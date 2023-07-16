BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €37.30 ($40.99) and last traded at €37.50 ($41.21). 6,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.60 ($41.32).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.

