BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.35

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.35 and last traded at $119.35, with a volume of 408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BE Semiconductor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.51.

BE Semiconductor Industries Cuts Dividend

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.12 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 32.38%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $2.6485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

