Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,316.0% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $4,149,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 40,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.17. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

