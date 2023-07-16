BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in BILL by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth $389,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 14.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL opened at $125.05 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.12.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $644,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,455.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

