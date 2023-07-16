Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 176 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.74.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

