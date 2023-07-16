Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 176 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 320.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.74.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

