Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $220,500.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $75.46 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of -125.76 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52.

Get Block alerts:

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. CLSA cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.