Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $220,500.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:SQ opened at $75.46 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of -125.76 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
