Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells $217,000.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $153,171.90.

Braze Trading Down 5.5 %

BRZE opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.05. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

