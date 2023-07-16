BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 5.3 %
BBIO opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.79.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BridgeBio Pharma
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.