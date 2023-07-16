BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,432,889.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at $510,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

BBIO opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

