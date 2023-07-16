Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys $90,225.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,159,905 shares in the company, valued at $24,701,219.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $11,730.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 140 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $558.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00.

Brightcove Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth $78,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

