Bullseye Investment Management LLC Sells 4,841 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.1% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

