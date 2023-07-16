Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 13,997 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 625,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Apple were worth $103,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

