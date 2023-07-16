Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $103.07 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 625,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Apple were worth $103,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

