Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.40.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.