Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 1,887 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

