Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 157 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

