Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading Down 0.2%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as €102.70 ($112.86) and last traded at €103.00 ($113.19). 102,704 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €103.25 ($113.46).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, March 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($214.29) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €162.00 ($178.02) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €121.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

