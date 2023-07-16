Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 207.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 95,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.