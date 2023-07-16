Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $243.18 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.90 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average of $224.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.70.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

