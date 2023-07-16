Cassia Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 320.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.74.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

