Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Celsius by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $155.00.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

